ACB Files Chargesheet Against Revenue Official In Bribery Case In J-K's Kathua

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against a revenue official who was caught accepting a bribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir last year, an official said.

The chargesheet was filed against the then patwari of the Bhaddu area of Billawar, Romesh Chander, before the Additional Sessions judge, anti-corruption, Kathua, for judicial determination, a spokesman of the ACB said.

He said the ACB filed the chargesheet after completion of the investigation and obtaining prosecution sanction against the accused public servant.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed on November 17, the spokesman said.

He said the accused patwari was caught in the presence of independent witnesses while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from complainant Hukam Chand, a resident of Beral village, on January 16 last year for the issuance of 'fard intikhab' (revenue extract).

