ACCESSED: Delhi Police FIR Connects 'Toolkit' To Republic Day Violence, Details Here

Amid the ongoing probe into 'Tool kit document', Republic TV on Tuesday, has accessed the FIR filed by Delhi Police on 4 February after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared the 'Toolkit' document, tweeting in support of farmer protests. The Delhi police's Social Media Cell claimed in the FIR that Khalistani group Sikh For Justice (SFJ) were doing a ' concerted campaign to disrupt Republic Day celebrations'. While the FIR does not name anyone, as of date 21-year old climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested in connection to the case, while non-bailable warrants have been issued against activists Nikit Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

R-Day Toolkit FIR

The FIR claims that SFJ has made seditious appeals to file petitions at UN, cash rewards for anyone hoisting the seditious flag at India Gate. Post 26 January violence, Delhi police claims there were 'vicious campaigns' to disrupt peace via manipulated social media posts using old videos and pictures, fake news about mass resignations by police personnel. The FIR also claimed that the 'Toolkit' which was shared 'by accident' contained a detailed plan of a large conspiracy to 'wage an economic social cultural and regional against India'.

Detailing the 'Toolkit' which urged people to support the Farmers' protest by:

Find protests happening in your city/state/country and participate in large numbers) or organize one

organize solidarity protests either near Indian embassies, near your local Govt. offices

From 21st-26th February, 2021 - record videos and take pictures to support the protest and same would be shown to the protesters at the protest sites

In the Toolkit's 'Prior actions', Delhi police noted:

Tweetstorm on 23rd January

Physical Actions near Indian Embassies, Govt. offices, etc

Watch out for (or Join the Farmers' March/Parade (a first of its kind) into Delhi and back to the borders on 26th January

Delhi police noted that the Toolkit was promoting Poetic Justice Foundation, a Canada-based organization that shares posts to deliberately create ' ill-will between different religious, racial language or regional groups or castes or communities'. Noting that the 'Toolkit' was later amended, Delhi police said that the document called for 'economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies' on 13-14 February, protest specifically outside Indian Embassies and target symbols linked to Indian culture such as 'Yoga and Chai'.

Connecting the 'Toolkit' to the violence that took place streets of Delhi on 26th January 2021 near ITO, at the Red Fort in Nangioi, etc as a result of the farmers protest, Delhi police claim that it was a 'planned conspiracy to undermine India's Sovereignty and integrity, the security of the State and public order'. The FIR has been filed under sections 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (spreading hatred among communities), 153 (intent to cause riot).

Delhi police reveals 'pro-Khalistani' angle to anti-Farm Law 'toolkit'; authors booked

What is the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave' - which encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence - killing one farmer and injuring 510 police officers. Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aiming to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions, and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' removed the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

