'Accidental' Firing Kills 22-yr-old Man In UP's Bulandshahr, 2 Arrested

A 22-year-old man was killed in accidental firing in Syana area in Bulandshahr, police said on Wednesday.

Manish, a resident of Nayabans, used to work at Lifecare Diagnostic Lab and died under “suspicious” circumstances due to a bullet injury on Tuesday night, Alka, Circle Officer of Syana Police said.

Police have registered a case against Satyendra, the lab owner, and another person named Bablu and arrested the duo.

During interrogation, Bablu said a bullet got accidentally fired and hit Manish when they were checking the gun, police said, adding efforts are on to recover the weapon.