In an exclusive scoop on the Delhi riots probe, Republic has learnt that arrested rioter Farid had provoked crowds and spread rumours to incite the attack on the Shobha Yatra processions on Hanuman Jayanti. Sources in the Special Cell of Delhi police have informed that at the time of the stone-pelting near Kushal Chowk, the accused Farid had provoked the crowd to attack the procession and played a 'major role' in the riots.

A few days after the incident, he left Jahangirpuri and fled to Kolkata, and hid his family members in different places. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was also issued against Farid from the Crime Branch. He is originally said to be from West Bengal's Midnapore.

Rohini Court sends Farid to 2-day police custody

The 34-year-old accused Farid alias Nitu was picked up from his aunt's house at Tamluk's Dholhora village in West Bengal on Thursday. Sources informed that the Delhi Police was successful in the mission after conducting multiple raids and searches.

Tamluk police station IC Arup Sarkar told Republic TV, "SK Fareed was staying in his aunt's house. We came to know his family doesn't reside in Bengal. His original house was in Mahisadal area, 34 yrs ago, they (his family) left this place & start residing in Delhi".

A day after the Jahangirpuri violence accused was arrested, the Rohini court on Friday granted the Delhi Police two-day remand of the accused to carry out necessary interrogation in connection to the case. A total of six cases have been registered against him.

Jahangirpuri Violence

On April 16, clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaving several including police personnel injured. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what witnesses said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'stringent action', National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against the accused persons and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, 28 accused have been arrested in connection to the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.