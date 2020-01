After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) police in Karnataka arrested the accused in the conspiracy of murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, it was revealed that the conspirators had assigned the code word 'Operation Amma’ to the plot of the assassination. Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali, who was accused number 18 in the case, was taken into custody on Thursday from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.