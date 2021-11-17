Accused Of Inciting Amravati Violence, BJP Leader Pravin Pote Surrenders Before Police

In a major development to the investigation into the Amravati violence, former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pravin Pote surrendered before the police on Wednesday.

Pote was one of the prime accused in the violence and arson incident that broke out in Maharashtra last week. On November 13, stones were hurled at shops during a shutdown (bandh) called by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in protests against a rally carried out by Muslims a day before

On Friday, violence was reported in the Amravati, Nashik, and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against the alleged violence in Tripura.

The Amravati police have arrested 9 more people on charges of inciting violence in the city, during protests. All of the accused will be produced before the court at 3 PM today.

BJP Leader Anil Bonde arrested in Amravati violence case

In connection with the November 13 violence, former BJP Minister Anil Bonde was also arrested by the Amravati police on Monday. Following his arrest, Bonde lashed out at the Maharashtra government for 'inaction' against the miscreants involved in the violence. He further accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi of resorting to appeasement politics and safeguarding those who came with swords and engaged in stone-pelting.

The BJP leader was soon granted bail by a local court in Mumbai along with 13 other accused in connection with the Amravati violence. The court stated that custodial interrogation is not required and nothing needs to be seized from them.

The court asserted that the state does not have anything to gain from their custody. The bail was granted on a bail surety of Rs 15,000 per accused.

In Amravati, thousands of people gathered outside District Collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding an end to purported atrocities against minorities in the northeastern state. Subsequently, stone pelting was reported. After the violence during the BJP protest, internet services were suspended and a curfew was imposed.