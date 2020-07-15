Bhopal Sex Racket: Accused 'Pyare Miyan' Arrested In J&K For Allegedly Raping 5 Minors

In a major development, a 68-year-old known as 'Pyare Miyan' who was allegedly involved in a sex racket was arrested in Jammu-Kashmir, hours after the Madhya Pradesh formed an SIT to probe into the case. Addressing the media, South Bhopal SP Sai Krishna Thota said that the man had allegedly been involved in a sex-racket for the past 7-8 years. Thota, who headed the probe, had already conducted raids at two of Pyare Miyan's apartments.

Bhopal sex racketeer arrested in J&K

The girls address Pyare Miyan as 'abbu'. Some girls have revealed that he took girls to foreign countries. He is well-travelled & has visited Dubai, Singapore & Thailand. He has been involved in such activities for 7-8 yrs. We've issued a lookout notice for him: South Bhopal SP https://t.co/jw9HWRq05w — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

What is the Bhopal sex racket?

On Sunday, 68-year-old Pyare Miyan, who owns the Dainik Afkar newspaper in Bhopal, was booked by the Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly raping five minor girls on several occasions, as per reports. The police team which raided the accused's house found a dance floor and huge stash of liquor from a building owned by Pyare Miyan, as informed by Thota. Moreover, Thota added that Miyan had previously travelled to Dubai, Singapore and Thailand, often accompanied by these minors.

Earlier on Tuesday, police razed down a building owned by Pyare Miyan in Bhopal that allegedly violated building norms. Reports state that the police have also razed a flat in Ansal Apartments in the Shamla Hills area after Miyan's secretary revealed that many parties were held at this flat. The victims are currently sheltered in Gaurvi - a women help centre, as per reports.

The victims have reportedly revealed that they address the accused as 'abbu' and fear for their lives. Reports state that the girls told the police that Miya had invited them to a birthday party on Saturday night in Bhopal. The five girls were found by the police roaming around in an intoxicated state, as per reports. After booking Miyan and two men for the sex racker, a lookout notice was issued by the police and subsequently, an SIT was formed to look into the issue.

