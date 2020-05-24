Nanded Sadhu Killing: Murder Accused Arrested In Telangana; Probe Underway

In a major development, the accused named Sai Nath Lingade who allegedly murdered a Sadhu in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Sunday has been arrested in Telangana. The incident was reported at around 3.30 am. As per local police, the Sadhu has been identified as Shivacharya guru and he was killed inside his ashram in Nanded.

Its is also reported that the accused immediately ran from the spot after the incident. Police had earlier informed that the alleged murderers are on the run but they have been identified. The incident has taken place weeks after three sadhus were lynched in Palghar district, raising questions on the law and order situation under Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, and causing a political storm.

Devendra Fadnavis 'shocked'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his "shock" over the murder of a sadhu and his servant in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded, "immediate arrest and punishment" of the culprits.

On Twitter, Fadnavis wrote, "The brutal murder of a sadhu and his servant in Nanded district is shocking and heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute! The state government should ensure that the culprits in this case are immediately arrested and severely punished."

नांदेड जिल्ह्यात एक साधू आणि त्यांच्या सेवेकऱ्याची निर्घृण हत्या करण्यात आल्याची घटना अतिशय धक्कादायक आणि मनाला वेदना देणारी आहे.

माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! 🙏🏽

या घटनेतील आरोपींना तत्काळ अटक करून त्यांना कठोर शिक्षा होईल, हे सरकारने सुनिश्चित करावे, ही राज्य सरकारकडे मागणी आहे. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 24, 2020

