Accused Who Duped 30 People Posing As Police Sub-inspector Arrested In Kolkata

Ahmedabad’s Isanpur police station arrested a man on Wednesday for posing as Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) in Kolkata. A complaint has been registered at the Isanpur police station over an accused who had been extorting money from people on a weekly basis.

The accused identified as Prakash alias Tino Desani had been posing as the police Sub-Inspector of the Ahmedabad Police in Kolkata. The accused had several cases of kidnapping, rape under his name.

The Ahmedabad police have identified the entire modus operandi of the accused. According to police, around 30 people have been duped by the accused. Speaking to Republic, a senior police official said, “There are at least 30 people who have been duped by the accused. He has also revealed the entire modus operandi over how there were not just civilians but also police officers who have been duped. But since the amount is quite small, no one lodged a complaint.”