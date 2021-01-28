Accused's Zip Being Open Not 'sexual Assault' Under POSCO: Bombay HC Sets Convict Free

The Bombay High Court has held that holding hands of the victim and zip of the pant of the accused being open does not amount to 'sexual assault' under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A single-judge bench of Justice Pushpa Ganediwala was hearing an appeal by a person who was convicted by the Special Judge, Gadchiroli, on October 5, 2020, under Sections 354-A(1)(i) and 448 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8, 10 and 12 of the POSCO Act. The convict was directed to undergo 5-year rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under Section 10 of the POSCO Act.

In this case, the mother of the victim noticed the presence of the appellant in her house after returning from work and saw him molesting her daughter. As per the court order, she testified that her daughter had informed her that the convict "removed his penis from the pant and asked her to come to the bed for sleeping". Moreover, the mother too noticed that the zip of the pant of the convict was open and that he was holding the victim's hand.

Weighing in on the applicability of Section 10 of the POSCO Act, Justice Ganediwala observed in paragraph 12, "The minimum sentence for this offence is five years imprisonment. Considering the nature of the offence and the sentence prescribed, the aforesaid acts are not sufficient for fixing the criminal liability on the appellant/accused for the alleged offence of ‘aggravated sexual assault’. At the most, the minor offence punishable under section 354-A(1)(i) of the IPC is proved against the appellant."

In the verdict delivered on January 15, the court upheld his conviction under Sections 354-A(1)(i) and 448 of the IPC while setting aside the POSCO Act charges. While the convict has also been sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment for the offence punishable under Section 448 of the IPC, he has undergone total imprisonment of about 5 months. Considering the "nature of the act", Justice Ganediwala modified his sentence and directed that the convict should be set free forthwith if his custody is not required in any other case.

SC takes cognizance of HC verdict

Incidentally, the same single-judge bench of Justice Ganediwala had ruled on January 19 that groping a child's breast without 'skin-to-skin contact' would not amount to 'sexual assault' under the POSCO Act. A convict sentenced to three-year imprisonment under Section 8 of the POSCO Act read with Section 354 of the IPC had sought relief from the Bombay HC. Justice Ganediwala acquitted him under the POSCO Act charges and sentenced him to one-year imprisonment under Section 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) of the IPC.

On Wednesday, Attorney General KK Venugopal brought this verdict to the notice of the Supreme Court bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian. Venugopal stressed that this verdict is likely to set a dangerous precedent. Staying the acquittal of the accused under the POSCO Act, the apex court permitted the Attorney General to file an appropriate petition against this judgment and issued notice to the convict and the Maharashtra government.

