After the Supreme Court's order on the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahgangirpuri on Wednesday, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that they were doing the drive because people of the area made several complaints regarding road blockage and traffic issues. He said there is no relation between the Jahangirpuri violence and the encroachment drive.

Amid the charge that the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri is linked to the violence that took place a few days ago, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh while speaking to the Republic on Wednesday, said, "Don’t want to correlate the encroachment drive and riots. He said we were having complaints from people regarding roads are getting blocked and the issue of traffic in the area."

Speaking exclusively to Republic he said that based on the complaints from people in the area, we were removing illegal construction. He said, "It's a routine work of MCD." On the issues of immigrants in the area, he said that it is the issue of the Delhi government and they must make sure immigrants don't enter in Delhi.

'Respect SC's order'

Speaking exclusively to the Republic after SC ordered a status-quo on the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party's local councillor, Garima Gupta said, "We respect the court order." She further added, "We wish to remove all the illegal construction. Need to improve to maintain traffic and law and order in the region."

On the other hand, Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Sanjay Goel while speaking to the ANi said, "We just got to know about the SC order on the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area. Will read the order first and act accordingly."

SC orders stay

The Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Earlier, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21).

Supreme Court orders status-quo on demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri, Delhi pic.twitter.com/wr4p2R9Fto — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

According to ANI, the NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."