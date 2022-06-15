'Action Initiated': Assam Police Reacts As Dispur ACP Left Bleeding Amid Congress Protests

As quizzing of former party President Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case continued for the third day, the Congress workers held demonstrations throughout the country, including the northeastern state of Assam. Raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, the workers of the grand old party tried to march along the arterial Guwahati-Shillong Road from the state party headquarters Rajiv Bhawan near Bhangagarh area. Anticipating the move, the Guwahati Police had already deployed a large contingent and erected barricades.

Cop injured in Assam

Republic accessed a video of a scuffle that broke out in the region when the workers with party flags aggressively tried crossing the barricades and were stopped by the police on duty. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dispur, who was also present sustained injuries on his head, dangerously close to his eye.

Sharing visuals of the ACP bleeding, Assam's Special Director General of Police, Law & Order, GP Singh acknowledged that it was 'another day at work' for the police of the state. "Adequate treatment has been given. Lawful action is being initiated," he wrote on Twitter, talking about the ACP.

Another day at work for @assampolice ACP Dispur injured while handling L&O situation at Guwahati. Adequate treatment has been given. Lawful action is being initiated. pic.twitter.com/oXUP1l4cfQ — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 15, 2022

High Octane drama in Delhi

A similar situation was witnessed in Delhi, where the party workers in a bid to display their rage set tyres ablaze. Thick black smog was seen engulfing the region with the pile of tires burning on the street outside the ED office, where workers are gathered in large numbers marking their 'Dharna'. This, despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people at any given spot in an area.

Amidst this, sitting on a 'dharna' were senior Congress leaders such as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Randeep Singh Surjewala amongst others who asserted that they were carrying their protest in a 'Gandhian' way. "Is this a banana republic? Whatever happening is very unfortunate, it is unprecedented," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, alleging that the police were doing 'goonda gardi' on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah. Bhupesh Baghel added, "Police is not letting anyone go and come. They are suppressing our voice."

Rahul Gandhi faces Day-3 of grilling after 'evasive answers'

The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday.

During the questioning, Republic learned that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, and specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them.

Sources also informed Republic that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.