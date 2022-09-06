Action Taken Report Submitted To Court In Case On MLA KT Jaleel For 'Azad Kashmir' Remark

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Tilak Marg police station, Delhi police in the national capital submitted the Action Taken Report (ATR) before the Rouse avenue district court in Delhi in a criminal complaint case moved against Kerala CPI (M) MLA K T Jaleel for sedition charges by lawyer G S Mani. Notably, the MLA from Kerala had referred to PoK as 'Azad Kashmir' in a social media post and also said Azad Kashmir and Pakistan had a common army at one point in time.

An Action Taken Report is for the magistrate to know about the action taken by the police on the inquiry done. Significantly, Kerala MLA K T Jaleel and ruling LDF legislator had posted controversial remarks on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on social media, which he later deleted.

K T Jaleel refers to PoK as ‘Azad Kashmir’

The CPI (M) MLA, who recently visited Jammu and Kashmir in a Facebook post remarked PoK as Azad Kashmir and said that the Pakistani establishment had no control over PoK and that the strong deployment of the forces have snatched away the smiles of the people in the region.

The Kerala legislator in the Facebook post on August 12 said, "Azad Kashmir had their own military. During Pakistani President Zia-ul-Haq's time, the military became the common one. The Pakistan government does not have any major administrative power in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir."

Stating that Azad Kashmir and Pakistan had a common military during the reign of Jia-Ul-Haq, "Azad Kashmir had their own military. During Pakistani President Zia-ul-Haq's time, the military became the common one. The Pakistan government does not have any major administrative power in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir." K T Jaleel also said that the citizens of Kashmir have forgotten to smile because of the presence of forces. "Wherever you look, you see only Army with rifles. It seems like Kashmiris have forgotten to smile," he said.

On August 24, Kerala Police on the directions of the local court filed a case against Jaleel over the remarks.

The Police booked Jaleel after pressing charges under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and IPC Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

Image: Facebook/Dr KT Jaleel Online