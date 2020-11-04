Activist Brinda Adige Slams Maharashtra Govt's Abuse Of Power Over Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Activist Brinda Adige on Wednesday lambasted the Mumbai Police for physically assaulting and arresting Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from his residence. She asked why the elected representatives in Maharashtra "continuing to abuse their power and allowing their stooges- Mumbai Police to do the same."

'Is this the death of democracy in Mumbai?'

In a video statement released, the activist said, "Is this the death of democracy in Mumbai? Is this how terrorism rising Raj looks like? A case has been closed based on whatever the due process of law followed by the Mumbai Police. Now you arrest somebody, in this case, Arnab Goswami in a closed case. Now, should we confirm that Mumbai Police always does a shoddy job in cases which are of such serious nature? Why would you want to witch hunt someone who is trying to uncover the truth of all the deaths of actors in Bollywood? Why would you want this truth to be hidden?"

"Why are the elected representatives in Maharashtra continuing to abuse their power and allowing their stooges - Mumbai Police to abuse their powers too. How many times have the Mumbai Police arrested people who have abetted suicide of women close to them? If this is how my democracy functions, should we continue to pay our taxes for government servants like Param Bir and all the other stooges with him," she added.

Samyabrata Ray Goswami narrates assault

Samyabrata Ray Goswami who was inside the house when the Mumbai Police entered Arnab's residence said, "About 8 o clock, about 10 policemen barged in. About 1.15 we had come home last night, so we were sleeping and we said that please give us 10-15 minutes. Arnab was not feeling well, he needed his medicines but 20 minutes was much of a time for Mumbai Police, they kept banging. Our cameras were not switched on till then, but they thrashed Arnab, they switched off their own camera as well. They held him by the hair, Arnab said I want my lawyer. They forced me to sign some paper. They snatched it out of my hand and tore. I need to tell the courts of India but they said you cannot write. They told Arnab that they will take him to Raigad Police Station. For about 20 minutes, Arnab said that let me take medicines, we could not even tell our parents, there were lady cops who stopped us."

