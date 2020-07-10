Activist Nutan Thakur Demands Probe In Vikas Dubey's Encounter; Writes To NHRC

As the political blame game began after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday, questions have been raised on the sequence of events leading to the accident and the encounter of Dubey. Demanding an investigation, Activist Nutan Thakur has sent a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to look into the alleged illegalities done by UP Police in the case. While Thakur has condemned the acts of Vikas Dubey, she has said that what Police have done is 'equally deplorable'. Citing the other encounters in the case, she said that Police's version is 'extremely fishy' and the story is 'unbelievable'. She has also questioned the demolition of Vikas Dubey's home in Chaubeypur by UP Police.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow based activist in her complaint has given a sequence of events since Vikas Dubey's aide Prem Prakash Pandey was killed. Clarifying that she is not siding with the criminals, Thakur said that the alleged links with the political leaders need to be investigated.

Vikas Dubey shot dead

In a major development on Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Police officer, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

SP Kanpur West also confirmed that Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. "Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital. Four Policemen are also injured," SP said.

Vikas Dubey's arrest

Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was then taken to Kanpur.

Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey was facing 60 criminal cases and was the main accused of the Kanpur encounter. The Kanpur encounter took place in the intervening night of June 2 in which 8 UP Police personnel were killed and 6 were injured. Dubey and his associates fired on the police team that had reached his hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables was killed. Two criminals were also killed in the encounter, however, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

Moreover, four policemen have been arrested in the matter till date. On July 4, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. During the manhunt for Vikas Dubey, Police have also killed 5 of his associates in various encounters - Amar Dubey, Atul Dubey, Kartikeya Mishra alias Prabhat, Praveen Dubey alias Bauua, and Prem Pandey.

