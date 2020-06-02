Agartala Activists Stage 15-minute Protest Against Rising Crimes Against Women Amid Covid

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, while normal crime rates have seen a fall, crimes against women are said to be on a rise globally and across India. In a protest against such incidents, activists of Ganatantrik Nari Samiti in Agartala gathered at Agartala's Paradise Chowmuhani on Monday to stage a 15-minute peaceful demonstration. The activists stated that through this protest they wanted to urge authorities to take urgent action while dealing with such incidents.

"Since March 24, when the lockdown was imposed, as per reports published in various newspapers 43 incidents of atrocities against women including murder, rape and domestic violence have taken place across the state. Through our protests here we want to send a message to the Home Minister of the state that police should be more proactive and take prompt action," said Jharna Das Baidya, former MP.

She also added that the police had tried to forcibly arrest the protestors since they did not have the permission to carry out the protest. The former MP, however, stated that their protest was largely peaceful adding that she had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and the home minister and he had 'assured to take their deputation.'

Crimes against women on a rise amid lockdown

A few days ago West Bengal women's commission had reported that the state is witnessing a rise in domestic violence cases during the lockdown period. "Many women have been facing domestic violence and verbal and physical abuse even during normal times but the lockdown has aggravated the situation," commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay revealed. Similarly, the Pune police had informed that there has been a marginal increase in crimes against women while normal crimes have reduced six-folds.

Recently the National Commission for Women stated that crimes against women have seen a significant rise in the digital space especially sextortion, amid the lockdown with "caged criminals" targeting women online. According to the National Commission for Women (NCW) data, 54 cybercrime complaints were received online in April in comparison to 37 complaints received online and by post in March, and 21 complaints in February. The panel is taking complaints online due to the lockdown. Cyber experts, however, said the numbers are just the “tip of the iceberg”.

