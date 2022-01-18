After hearing the plea of Actor Dileep seeking restraint of the media reporting of the 2017 Malayalam Actor Assault case, in which he is named as the eighth accused, Kerala High Court directed the State Police to probe the matter on Tuesday.



The High court’s directive to the state police chief comes in as the trial court had earlier ordered an ‘in-camera’ trial in the case. During the ongoing ‘in-camera’ trial, publishing or reporting any news related to the proceedings of the case without the permission of the court is prohibited. Seeking action on the allegations of Actor Dileep of violation of the previous directions of the court, the Kerala HC has asked the state police chief to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit the report within three weeks.

Single Bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath directed that "the offence alleged is under 327(3) CrPC. The court ordered an in-camera trial which is going on. When a trial is held on-camera, it shall not be lawful for any person to print or publish any matters relating to proceedings except with previous permission of the court."

"No such permission was given by the court. They conduct an inquiry into the allegations in this writ petition regarding the flagrant violation of the trial court order. Needless to say, if any such allegation is found to be true, appropriate action under law shall be initiated. The instances pointed out by the petitioner cannot easily be brushed aside," the bench instructed.

The Kerala HC has also sought actions against a Malayalam Channel named in the plea by Actor Dileep and issued them a notice.

Actor Dileep on Monday moved the Kerala High Court seeking an order to prohibit the media from publishing matters related to his trial. The accused actor while approaching the court, claimed that the media was publishing and broadcasting matters related to the trial without any restriction. Demanding the court’s interference in the matter, Dileep said both the investigating and the prosecuting agencies have "abandoned the trial in a court".

"They (investigating and prosecuting agencies) have sponsored and resorted to media trials as the same has no accountability and can be easily sponsored especially in a period where fake news and forms of unethical journalism are prevalent and it is easy to choose a suitable media house and use their services to propagate falsehood about the trial of the case," the petition said.

Malayalam Actor Assault Case

For the unversed, the incident took place in February 2017, when Actor Bhavana Mennon was allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped into a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused persons to blackmail the actor Bhavana Menon. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of plotting the abduction and sexual assault due to alleged personal enmity with Menon. Various reports also claimed that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault, to exact revenge on her.



