In a major development in the 2017 Malayalam actor assault case, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered that the mobile phones, surrendered by Malayalam actor Dileep and other accused in the actor kidnapping and assault case, shall be handed over to the Jurisdictional Magistrate Court at Aluva. This comes a day after the HC had posted the further hearing in the anticipatory bail plea of the actor on February 1.

A single Bench of Justice P Gopinath ordered, "Receipt to be issued by the Jurisdictional Magistrate Court on receiving the mobile phones accordingly. Counsel of the petitioner undertakes to provide with unlocking pattern or a number of the phones. Jurisdictional Magistrate Court to decide whether the phones should be sent for forensic examination, if so, to which agency."

Prosecution says phones should be handed over to Crime Branch

On Monday, while the hearing was on in the High Court, the Prosecution had said, "They will not cooperate with the investigation and we do not expect them to cooperate with us either. We have travelled a long way, collected several materials and evidence. In such circumstances, my question is whether they are entitled to pre-arrest bail?"

"Are they are not only unworthy of pre-arrest bail but regular bail as well? The accused is dictating the terms and said that he has all the phones but will not hand them over to the investigating agency. The phones should be handed over to the Crime Branch," the Prosecution had added.

On Saturday, the Kerala High Court had ordered Malayalam actor Dileep and other accused to hand over their mobile phones to the registrar general of the HC in a sealed packet before 10.15 am on Monday. When the actor had refused to hand over his old phones, the court stated, "If you object to hand over your phone, a rape accused can say tomorrow that he will not give a potency test."

Malayalam actor abduction and assault case

On January 9, the Kerala Police Crime Branch had registered a case against Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening the investigating officials. In the FIR, Dileep is named as the primary accused. The second and third accused are Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law. Some of the other accused include Appu and Babu Chengamanad. One other accused is not yet identified.

Concerning the alleged conspiracy, Dileep is the eighth accused in the actor kidnapping and assault case. As per the case, a female actor who works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies, on the night of 17 February 2017, was allegedly abducted and molested inside a car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle.