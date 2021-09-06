Actor Leena Paul Sent To 15-days Delhi Police EOW Custody In Alleged ₹200cr Duping Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday sent South Indian actress Leena Maria Paul to 15 days of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing remand for allegedly helping her partner Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an accused in 21 cases, in duping Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh. On Sunday, Leena Maria Paul was arrested by the Delhi Police EOW.

The Delhi Police EOW was seeking 28 days remand of Leena Paul Maria, however, the Patiala House Court granted for only 15 days. The Delhi Police EOW had said that Leena Paul Maria allegedly helped Chandrasekhar in duping former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Leena Paul, an actor, has worked in multiple movies, mostly in Malayalam. She also had played a part in John Abraham-starrer Madras Cafe.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar & Leena Paul in hot soup

On Saturday, the Delhi Police's EOW had registered an FIR against Sukesh Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

During the hearing at the Patiala House Court, Delhi Police Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav informed that the police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Chandrashekhar. An FIR was registered on August 7 after Aditi Singh informed police that a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry in June last year had offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money.

Shivinder Singh was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in 2019. According to the police, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an accused in 21 cases, including the Election Commission bribery case, had made the call to Aditi Singh and he was arrested in August.

At the time of the incident, Chandrashekhar was in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars. The police had also arrested his two associates who operated for him from outside the prison along with two senior officials of Rohini jail for aiding Chandrasekhar.

During the course of the investigation, the police had found that a manager of a bank in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in the dubious transactions for circulation of funds and arrangement of cash and the three were subsequently arrested, a senior official said.

Earlier in August, Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Sukesh Chandrashekhar's sea-facing bungalow in Chennai. ED also raided the residence of Sukesh's associate - Leena Maria Paul, suspecting her involvement in the case.

