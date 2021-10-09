Actress Leena Paul & Sukesh Remanded To ED Custody For 3 Days In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case

A Delhi Court sent Sukesh Chandrashekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The financial probe agency, ED, arrested the duo under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was operated and carried out from a Delhi jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil of the Patiala House Court sent Sukesh and Leena for the ED remand while the agency has sought 14 days of remand to unveil the truth along with other peoples' involvement, basis interrogation of both accused in the extortion case. The Delhi Police arrest Sukesh and Leena along with several others accused while invoking charges provided under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the present case. Along with the duo, two others identified as Pradeep Ramdani and Deepak Ramnani have been detained by ED.

Following searches conducted at various places, the investigation was linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar which disclosed his automobile collection of 16 high-end vehicles. The same was seized under section 17 of the PMLA. Previously, the Delhi Police submitted that Leena and Sukesh with others used Hawala routes and created Shell companies to park the money earned from misdeeds and crime.

"At least two separate FIRs have been registered in the case so far and 23 Deputy Superintendents have been transferred on August 17," a Delhi Police official said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused, Sukesh, duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh worth over several crores of rupees. It was alleged that the wife paid crores of rupees to conman to secure bail for their husbands to Sukesh's associates who posed as officers from the Union Law Ministry.

"I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an 'industry advisor' on Covid-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the 'party fund' and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or home minister," Aditi Singh alleged in her FIR.