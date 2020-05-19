10 CAPF Companies Deployed In Maharashtra To Maintain Law & Order Amid Covid Lockdown

In order to ensure that the people are strictly abiding by the lockdown rules in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday revealed that 10 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been deployed in various cities of Maharashtra to help maintain law and order during the lockdown. These CAPF teams sent by the central government have been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon and Amravati. Last week, the Maharashtra government had requested 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from the Centre to help maintain law and order in the state.

"We had demanded the central government for deployment of 20 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies in the state. Till now 10 companies have been deployed which include - 5 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies, 3 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) companies, and 2 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies," Deshmukh told reporters. "They have been sent to Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon and Amravati," he added.

"The corona pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police force stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours both day and night. Eid is also around the corner. We do not want the police to be any more overburdened than they are," Home Minister Deshmukh added.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

With 2,033 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, May 18, the State’s COVID-19 tally surged to 35,058. There are 25,392 active cases in the state. After 749 patients were discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 8,437.A total of 2,82,194 laboratory samples have been tested in the state so far. The Public Health Department of the Maharashtra government mentioned that Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nanded, and Sangli had been included among the districts where the ICMR shall conduct a community-based serosurvey. There are 1,681 active containment zones in Maharashtra currently.

(With Agency Inputs)