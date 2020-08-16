BRICS' 4th Meeting: Darknet Misuse, Advanced Technologies For Drug Trafficking Discussed

Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Sunday said that India discussed "misuse" of the darknet and modern technology for drug trafficking during a recent webinar conference of BRICS nations. BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group comprising of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, and India held the meeting on August 12 through video conferencing due to coronavirus pandemic.



The Indian delegation was led by Rakesh Asthana, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau. The anti-narcotics agencies of this multi-nation grouping also discussed steps to curb increased instances of drug trafficking through the maritime route.

The official statement stated the common points emerged during the discussions as well as the impact of various internal and external factors on the situation took place during the summit.

"Fruitful exchange of opinions concerning the drug situation in the BRICS states, the international and regional trends of illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, as well as the impact of various internal and external factors on the situation took place during the summit," the statement said.

"The common points emerged during the discussions include need for real-time information sharing among the member states and need to curb increased drug trafficking through maritime routes," it said.

"Misuse of darknet"

Darknet refers to the deeply hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content, and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies. The statement added that the "misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking was one of the key focal areas of the meeting."

The Indian side at the conference included NCB Deputy Director General (operations) B Radhika, NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra, First Secretary (trade) in the Indian Embassy at Moscow Vrindaba Gohil and undersecretary (multilateral economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs Vaibhav Tandale.

BRICS, on the other hand, is an international association of five countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and is a key multilateral forum of the developing world. The bloc has promoted cooperation in fields of economy, finance, trade, and culture. The previous summit was held in November last year in Brazil.

(Image credits: PIB)