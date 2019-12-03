Rajeev Dhawan Says 'Clients Claims Of My Ill-health Untrue'; AIMPLB Condemns Sacking

Responding to his sudden sacking from the Ayodhya review case, Advocate Rajeev Dhawan on Tuesday, confirmed that his sacking was as per the wishes of the client - Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and not the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). He added that the client had some issues with him and it was their right to sack him. He added that the client had submitted their draft review to him and then had rejected his corrected draft.

"Last week Mr. Maqbool and his juniors had met me and reviewed his draft. A meeting was supposed to occur yesterday as the wanted to file for review yesterday itself. When I had gone to the dentist, my clerk overheard their conversation involving my sacking. When I asked whether I was sacked, they confirmed it. If any client wishes to not employ me in their case, it is their right," he said speaking to ANI.

Claims of my ill-health untrue: Dhawan

He added that the AIMPLB was helpless because of their client's wishes. Calling their claims of his ill-health false, he said that he was sacked by the clients. He stated that the Muslim parties had previously stirred controversies against him, which was continuing now.

"As much I know, it was their (AIMPLB) helplessness that their client (Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind) did not like me. Previously too they had created a controversy, but they (AIMPLB) insisted that I be their lawyer. This time some of the (Muslim) parties have created some controversy but I have never fallen in any controversy," he said.

He added, "Their claims that I am sick are utterly false, this is a sacking. I had taken leave from the court because I wanted to settle the review petition. But, they insisted on going on the original draft. I had asked them to complete the draft, but they (AIMPLB) confirmed it is sacking and were sad about it."

Here is the letter written by Dhawan to clients:

AIMPLB backs Dhawan

Meanwhile, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has backed the ousted Rajeev Dhawan thanking him for his service. Moreover, they condemned Adv. Ejaz Maqbool's behaviour. They expressed their wishes for retaining Dhawan for the review petition.

"We are indebted to the senior advocate Mr. Rajeev dhavan for his sincere exceptional and incomparable efforts in the #babrimasjidcase. We hope that he would represent us again when the review petition is filed".

Dhawan sacked, review petition filed

Dhawan had posted on Facebook, earlier in the day, that the advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool (who is representing Jamiat) had informed him of his sacking from Babri case. Dhavan also said that he is no longer associated with the case or the review. Previously, on Monday, the Muslim body filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya verdict stating that the top court has erred in granting relief to the Muslim parties. It also stated that the top court's decision to not appreciate the Babri mosque as Waqf property is wrong.

