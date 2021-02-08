Affidavits Of Mukhtar Ansari & Punjab Govt Make Similar Contentions On Transfer Of Custody

After Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta accused the Punjab Government of 'vociferously defending' BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, the MLA's petition before the top court was accessed by Republic Media Network and was found to be carrying a similar line of defense as the Punjab Government's affidavit.

Affidavits on Mukhtar Ansari's case

As highlighted in red, Mukhtar Ansari's affidavit carries the same wordings as the Punjab Government's affidavit, both alleging that- 'The present writ petition under Article 32- was not maintainable as there can be no infringement of fundamental rights of the state.' This, in response to Uttar Pradesh seeking Ansari's transfer with his cases still pending before the Punjab court.

The same contention was raised by the Punjab Government in their affidavit following the same line of defense, contending that a writ petition filed under Article 32 by a state was not maintainable given the events, seeking its dismissal.

In their defence, the Punjab Government had stated that the state of UP was not a party in the case pending before the Judicial Magistrate of Mohali, thereby it could not be made a party and had no right to demand a transfer. Moreover, the detailed table highlighting Ansari's regular appearances before the state of UP via video-conferencing has also been raised in both petitions in defence of the accused MLA.

UP seeks transfer of Ansari to Ghazipur

The Uttar Pradesh government had approached the Supreme Court seeking Mukhtar Ansari's transfer alleging that his transfer to UP was crucial owing to the BSP MLA's in-person appearance in certain cases. According to the UP government, 'serious charges' are pending in the state against Ansari, who is currently lodged in Punjab's Ropar Jail on grounds of a 'minor charge'. However, the Superintendent of Ropar Jail had refused to hand over Ansari to the UP administration citing 'medical reasons' of the prisoner.

While representing the Uttar Pradesh Government, Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta had asserted that the BSP MLA had more than 20 offences registered against him in UP, despite which he was remanded to Punjab, alleging that Ansari enjoyed 'protection' in Ropar Jail. "He is a gangster. He is arrested and does not file bail application because he is happy to be in jail of Punjab," Mehta stated.

The top court had granted two weeks' time to the State of Punjab and Ropar jail authorities to file counter-affidavits in the matter.

