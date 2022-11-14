'Aaftab Would Beat Shraddha, Friends Knew': Complaint Details What Led To Grisly Murder

A murder case in Delhi on Monday has sent shockwaves across the country. A man, identified as Aaftab Amin Poonawalla allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Vikas Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he disposed off across the national capital for over 18 days.

Shraddha's father has filed a complaint against Aaftab, which details what conspired between the two. The complainant, Vikas Madan Walker, has revealed that in 2018, his daughter Shraddha started to work for a call centre in Mumbai, where Aaftab also used to work. In 2019, she expressed her desire to live with Aaftab-- a decision both parents disapproved of. They tried to convince Shraddha against her decision, but turning a deaf ear, she moved in with Aaftab.

Vikas Madan Walker claimed that Shraddha, after a few days started calling her mother, telling her of frequent fights with Aaftab, during which she was physically assaulted. After the passing away of Shraddha's mother, she communicated the same to her father, the complainant, Vikas, on call.

Shraddha murder case

The complaint read, "She came to meet me and told me the same thing. I told her to leave Aaftab Amin Poonawalla and come back home, but when Aaftab Amin Poonawalla apologised, she went back to live with him. Thereafter, Shraddha Vikas Walkar's friends, Shivani Mahtare and Laxman Nadar told me that the relationship between Shraddha Vikas Walkar and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla was not good and that he used to beat her."

"Because Shraddha Vikas Walkar did not listen to me, I did not talk to her for months. On September 14, my son, Shreejay Vikas Walkar got a call from Laxman Nadar informing him that the cellphone of her sister was switched off for the past 2 months," it added.

Since the complainant Vikas could not get through to his daughter, he filed a Missing Report at a police station in Manikpur, Maharashtra, which was later transferred to Mehrauli, Delhi. This was after the Investigating Officer discovered that Shraddha was living with Aaftab in the Chattarpur area.

Aaftab strangulated Shraddha

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Additional DCP South district Ankit Chauhan said, "From the investigation done so far, both came to Delhi in late April or early May, the man strangulated her and later chopped up her body into multiple parts. As the murder took place in the month of May, he kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months, and in the meantime, he stored the body parts in his fridge. We have recovered a lot of things and more things are yet to be recovered."

Aaftab was arrested by the police and has been sent to five-day police custody for further interrogation.