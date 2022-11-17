After 45 Days, NIA Takes Charge Of Udhampur Twin Blasts Case; Registers Two FIRs

In a big development in the Udhampur Twin Blast probe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Udhampur twin bomb blasts case. Around 45 days after the Udhampur twin blasts rocked Jammu and Kashmir, sources said that a team of elite NIA officials has been sent to J&K's Udhampur. Notably, two FIRs have been registered in connection with the case.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the blast was conspired by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists to disrupt the high-profile visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the blast occurred five days prior to the visit of Amit Shah.

Is Pakistan involved in Udhampur Twin Blasts?

The investigation revealed that one of the arrested terrorists – Aslam Sheikh was in contact with his relative (cousin) who is based out of Pakistan. Another key point that hinted at the neighbouring country's involvement was that he received the sticky bombs from the Hiranagar International Border via a drone. The bombs then reached Basantgarh as it was later planted in both the buses in Ramnagar. Also, a money trail has been uncovered on the basis of his bank account details.

Earlier Republic TV learned that the Jammu police formed multiple teams including the personnel of other agencies, and were investigating various angles, the prominent being the involvement of a Pakistan-based terror module. As per the agency's information, the local-based modules were being used by the handlers across the border. Therefore, Pakistan's angle is also being thoroughly investigated. This came after back-to-back mysterious blasts took place in a parked empty bus in J&K's Udhampur district on September 28.

Udhampur Twin Blasts Case

Two back-to-back mysterious blasts took place in a bus that was parked at the bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on September 28 and 29. The first blast took place in an empty bus on September 28 and after 8 hours another blast occurred on September 29. Two people were reportedly injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby also suffered damage.

Soon after receiving information regarding the blasts, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team as well as the dog squad team reached the spot to carry out further investigation.

After Jammu's Udhampur was rocked by two blasts, locals staged anti-Pakistan protests. Effigies of Pakistan were burnt and citizens raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The protestors demanded enhancement of security in and around the town to foil the terrorists' designs and create a fear psychosis. They also lashed out at the security agencies for their failure to ensure security despite the ongoing Navratri festival and the forthcoming visit of Union home minister Amit Shah on October 4.