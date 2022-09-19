Days after a shooting spree killed one person and injured nine others in Begusarai, another firing incident has been reported in Bihar's Vaishali.

According to sources, two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at people on Marai Road on Sunday night, before fleeing towards Rajendra Chowk. The indiscriminate firing triggered panic in the region, however, no injuries were reported.

"Two men came on bikes and started firing. Three rounds of shots were fired before they fled. People gathered after the incident and there was noise," said an eye-witness.

The Vaishali city police reached the spot and launched an investigation to nab the culprits. The cops were seen conducting inquiries to identify the criminals.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was quick to criticise the state government over the poor law and order situation, which "emboldened" criminals" to open fire in public. Taking to Twitter BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that "criminals have a green pass from the RJD-JDU government." Stating that jungle raj had returned to Bihar, he said criminals feel "empowered" under the new government.

Begusarai firing

Notably, incidents of open firing have seen an uptick in Bihar in recent days. It was only last week that two bike-borne assailants fired indiscriminately at people at multiple locations in Begusarai, killing one person and injuring nine others. At least seven police personnel in the district were suspended for the lapse in duty after the two gunmen went on a rampage.

The Bihar Police launched an investigation to nab the miscreants and installed barricades across the district to hinder their escape. After scrutinising CCTV footage, the police also released photos of the suspects who carried out the shooting and announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 on the accused. It is unclear whether the assailants were arrested.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the incidents were perpetrated deliberately as part of a conspiracy and directed officials to conduct a probe from every angle.

The BJP had criticised the Mahagathbandhan government over the incident and accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal of bringing back terror and corruption in the state.