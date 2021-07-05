After Chinku Pathan, NCB Arrests Drug Peddler Sonu Pathan From Mumbai's Dongri Area

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested a drug peddler and gangster Sonu Pathan, who is known to be a close aide of gangster Chinku Pathan. Sonu Pathan was arrested by the NCB from Mumbai's Dongri areas after the sleuths received a tip-off about him. It is important to mention here that Pathan has several cases of drug trafficking registered under his name and has connections with the underworld.

NCB arrests Sonu Pathan

When the Narcotics Control Bureau officials arrested Sonu Pathan, unaccounted cash worth Rs 2 crore and a lot of drugs were also recovered by the team. Sonu Pathan is known to be a close aid of Chinku Pathan and also the boss of Iqra Quresh, who is known to be the lady don of Dongri area of Mumbai.

This latest development comes after Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had earlier this year arrested drug peddler Chinku Pathan, who is also referred to as Parvez Khan, has worked closely with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Chinku Pathan, Arif Bhujwala also nabbed by NCB

Chinku Pathan was arrested from his residence in Ghansoli after the NCB busted a drug racket that was allegedly being operated by him. After the arrest, the NCB seized a large number of drugs, cash worth Rs 2 crore and two guns.

In January, the NCB had arrested Arif Bhujwala from his hideout in Mangaon village of Raigad district in Maharashtra. Bhujwala had fled his home in Maharashtra after his associate Chinku Pathan was arrested. Reportedly, the NCB officials had busted a makeshift drug lab that was part of the accused's syndicate.

The probe revealed that Bhujwala had links with underworld gangster Anees Ibrahim's right hand Kailash Rajput. Rajput is another big name that the NCB has been on the lookout for. Reportedly, he is wanted by the Mumbai Police, Delhi Special Cell and several other agencies.

(Image: PTI-representative)