After Congo Citizen Dies Under Bengaluru Police Custody; African Nationals Stage Protest

Following the death of an African citizen under Police custody, the African Nationals are currently staging a protest in front of the JC Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru. The 27-year-old African citizen named Joel Malu was earlier arrested by the Bengaluru Police in connection with the drug peddling case. Alleging that this is the case of custodial death of African citizens, the people protesting claimed that they should not be treated as criminals.

Africans stage protest in Bengaluru

As the African citizens continue to protest, the Bengaluru Police in its press released informed that Joel Malu had died a natural death (cardiac arrest). Informing that they had received a lead that Jeol was dealing with drugs, the police said that it had immediately rushed to the spot and detained him.

The Bengaluru Police in its release said, "As the part of the procedure and the protocol we follow, Joel after being detained was taken to the hospital for the medical check-up. After a narcotics test was performed using the blood sample of Joel, the presence of MDMA drug was detected."

The police further informed that after the detainee (Joel) suddenly started complaining of chest pain, he was immediately shifted to a nearby Chiraayu Hospital for treatment, where on preliminary medical examination, he was diagnosed with Bradycardia and was administered with several rounds of CPR and other life-saving inventions. However, after around 1 hour, the detainee was declared dead due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

The Bengaluru Police said, "Joel is the National of Democratic Republic of Congo having name Joel Shindhani Malu as per his Passport no OB0455277. Available information suggests that his student visa expired on 20/07/2015 and his Passport expired on 13/12/2017."

Around 20-22 African citizens have been protesting outside the JC Nagar Police Station since today afternoon. While stating that the members of their fraternity are considered criminals due to their Nationality, the protestors said that Joe was an innocent student and not a drug peddler. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police continues to stay firm on its statement that Joel Malu was found in possession of MDMA drug when he was detained and it is not the case of custodial death.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, one of the protestors said, "These people (police) used to ask money from us. They come to our place for investigation and when they do not find anything, they demand money. They themselves put drugs inside our house and then ask for money in turn. If we refuse to give the money, the police threaten us."

(Image: Republicworld.com)