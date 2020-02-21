After Day 3, SC-appointed Mediators Signal 1-day Hiatus; Shaheen Bagh Protesters To Decide

Speaking after the conclusion of the third day of talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters on Friday, interlocutor Sanjay Hegde stated that he along with co-interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran would not visit the protest site on Saturday to enable the people to reach an independent decision regarding the way forward. Thanking the organizers and protesters for the “disciplined” interaction, he mentioned that they could return to Shaheen Bagh on Sunday only if it was feasible. Moreover, he slammed the police for again barricading the Noida-Faridabad road.

“This morning we were very happy about the opening of the Noida- Faridabad road by the police. This brought substantial relief to the Faridabad commuters. However, we were informed that soon thereafter the road was again barricaded by the police for no apparent reason. This was extremely distressing to us and we wish to emphasize that the action of re barricading the roads defeats the very purpose of confidence-building on the part of the police.

We wish to thank the protestors and the organizers and the volunteers for their disciplined interaction today. We also wish to thank the media for its discipline and restraint in filming our interaction with the protestors. We will not be holding a public interaction tomorrow to enable the protestors to come to an independent conclusion as to the way forward. We will return on Sunday only if we deem it necessary and feasible to do so.”

Opening the side of the road blocked by the police

Ramachandran noted that they could comprehend the anxiety and pain of the protesters. She agreed that the opening of one side of the road blocked by the police was touted as a first step to the resolution of the impasse. However, she stressed that most of the protesters were in favour of the opening the non-protest side only if the Delhi police guaranteed their safety in writing.

“Today was the third day of our interaction with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Because we were at closer proximity with the protesters, we could get a good sense of their anxiety, their pain, their fears particularly with regard to their security. The opening of one way of the road which was not originally blocked by the protestors was discussed as a first step.

The protestors clarified again that the blockade on the non- protest side had originally been imposed by the Delhi police and not by them. However, later the protestors felt that the closed non- protest part of the road would ensure their security especially in the light of some incidents of attempted firing upon them earlier. In principle, the protestors were not fundamentally against the opening of the non-protest side of the road if their security could be guaranteed in writing by the Delhi police under suitable orders of the Supreme Court.”

