After Delhi, Clashes Erupt In Hubli & Kurnool On Hanuman Jayanti; At Least 20 Arrested

After violence was reported during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi, similar clashes broke out between two communities in Andhra's Kurnool district late on Saturday. The incident took place during a Shobha Yatra rally in the Holagundha village of Allur.

Stone pelting was witnessed when the religious procession was reportedly crossing a mosque while playing songs on the DJ. According to the police, people from the Muslim community objected to the music, which led to an altercation and subsequent clashes.

"The VHP organised Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations in Holagunda village in Allur. They used the DJ sets against the advice of the police. When they went near the mosque, police asked them to shut the DJ sets. But, they stopped outside the mosque and started raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. To this, people from the Muslim community started shouting 'Allah hu Akhbar'," said the police.

Though the cops made VHP members leave the spot, they started playing DJ sets again. after moving a little far away from the mosque. This led to a small altercation, which resulted in stone pelting, police said.

The police baton-charged those engaging in violence and managed to disperse the crowd. The situation was brought under control within 10 minutes. "Based on the footage that we gathered, 20 members have been taken into custody." an official said. Few people were injured in the violence, including some police personnel.

Violence erupts in Hubli on Hanuman Jayanti

Notably, another incident of violence was reported in Karnataka, where a mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli, injuring four policemen on Saturday. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Section 144 was imposed in the city amid fear of violence and disharmony. Sources say that 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The stone-pelting in Hubli and Kurnool was followed by the communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where a Hanuman Jayanti procession came under attack by miscreants on Saturday.

Nine accused have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri, DCP North-West Usha Rangnani said. She informed that nine people, including 8 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured in the communal clashes that broke out on Saturday. One sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable, the DCP said.