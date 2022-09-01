After Delhi Stalker's Arrest, Kejriwal Urges Centre & L-G For Steps To Ensure Women Safety

After the stalker who shot at a 16-year-old girl in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area on August 25 was arrested by the police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 1 asserted that the national capital is becoming unsafe for women, further stating that both the Centre and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena should take necessary steps for improving the law and order situation in Delhi.

Speaking at a briefing, CM Kejriwal said, "We are all worried about the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. The report on women's safety is also very worrying. The central government and L-G sir should take appropriate steps in this, we are ready to give all kinds of cooperation to them at our level. There should be no politics in this."

दिल्ली की बिगड़ती कानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर हम सब लोग चिंतित हैं। महिला सुरक्षा पर आई रिपोर्ट भी बेहद चिंताजनक है।



केंद्र सरकार और LG साहब इसमें उचित क़दम उठाएं, हम अपने स्तर पर उन्हें हर तरह का सहयोग देने के लिए तैयार हैं। इसमें कोई राजनीति नहीं होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/WmuvWOkY8m — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 1, 2022

16-yr-old Girl Shot At In Delhi

On August 25, a stalker named Arman Ali shot at a 16-year-old girl in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. As per the victim, she was in touch with Ali for the last two years through social media. She then stopped talking to him, however, he constantly kept chasing her. When she was returning home from school, she noticed that three boys on a motorcycle had been chasing her. When she reached Sangam Vihar's B-block, one of them fired at her from the back and they escaped.

On August 26, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the city police seeking an Action-Taken Report. As per the notice, the DCW has taken suo-moto cognisance of media reports of the case of stalking and an attempt to murder a girl in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi.

"According to the reports, the girl was shot at by her stalker on Thursday when she was returning home from school. It is alleged by the father (of the girl) that the boy had been stalking his daughter for the past few months and a complaint was made in this regard to the local beat constable of the Delhi Police, but no action was taken in the matter," the DCW notice said.

Image: Republic World, ANI