After Forcible Arrest Arnab Goswami Roars At Alibag Police Station: 'We Will Win'

Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, was arrested by Maharashtra Police and was taken to Raigad. As he was coming out of the police station, Arnab proclaimed that the people of India will win despite dire attack on the voice of dissent. Arnab Goswami said, "Beat me as much as you can, but you cannot silence me. We will win, India will win."

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Maharashtra Police after the latter barged into his residence and assaulted him. After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and have said that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened.

The Mumbai Police before the arrest of Arnab manhandled him and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

Witch-hunt against Republic

This comes amid witch hunt against Republic Media Network, in which the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers.

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter, including Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

