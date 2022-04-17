After Jahangirpuri Violence In Delhi, CM Nitish Kumar Avers 'all Under Control In Bihar'

With reference to the recent mob violence which ensued amid a procession taken out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his state is 'well as of now'. Stating that probes into such incidents are carried out in an attentive and detailed manner, CM Kumar said there was alertness against such deeds in the state.

"Incidents had happened in Delhi and other areas...There's complete alertness in Bihar, investigation takes place properly in the state. The situation in the state is pretty well as of now,' the Bihar CM said.

The statement holds relevance as Bihar did not report instances of a mob or communal violence during Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti. The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested 14 individuals in relation to stone-pelting and violence in the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, including one of the accused who opened fire. While the perpetrators and conspirators of the mob violence were unknown, nearby CCTV footage and visuals shared on the internet have helped authorities make the arrests.

JDU leader urges 'all parties' to sit & deliberate on recent spate of mob violence

Meanwhile, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader KC Tyagi urged competent authorities to probe the Jahangirpuri violence and order strict punitive actions against those who are guilty. Stating that such clashes are outcomes of the lack of social coordination, Tyagi said that all political parties must sit down together and deliberate on the required code of conduct.

"Pro-active dialogues should stop and posterbaazi (flagging banners) should stop. There is a lack of social coordination. All (political parties) are busy working for their respective religion," he pointed out.

"The reason for this is the intolerance arising out of it.," he added while deeming such developments as 'meaningless'.

Jahangirpuri violence

Visuals accessed by Republic TV showed the procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was obstructed by a baton, and sword-armed crowd. In the visuals, people are seen wielding their swords as the police on spot try to bring the situation under control.

Vehicles and properties were ransacked and set on fire. In the videos, thick clouds of smoke from raging fire mounted as people escaped and jostled to save their lives amid continuous attacks and pelting.

While the Muslim community has said that persons barged into the mosque in the area and coerced them to hang saffron flags on the premises, in the FIR, the Delhi Police mentioned that Shobha Yatra was peaceful until the procession crossed the Jama Masjid wherein one Ansaar, along with his four companions, got into an argument with the members of Yatra.