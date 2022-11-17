'After Killing Shraddha, Aaftab Sold Her Phone Online'; probe Underway To Recover It

In the latest development in the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala (28), the Delhi police have found out that the accused sold the victim's mobile phone on an online portal.

Aaftab who strangled Shraddha to death and dismembered her body into 35 pieces, sold her mobile phone on OLX--an online portal for selling/purchasing goods. This he did after killing the victim. Notably, the Delhi police are trying to recover Shraddha's mobile phone which could help uncover some missing links in the brutal murder case.

Delhi police search Mehrauli forest area

On Thursday, the Delhi police reached Mehrauli's forest area and have been carrying out a search operation to find Shraddha's missing body parts. Notably, the police have been carrying out searches in Mehrauli's forest area for the last few days and have recovered 13 body parts of Shraddha from the forest. These parts have been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether they belong to the victim.

The forest area of Mehrauli is being searched because according to Aaftab, he disposed of the body parts of Shraddha over a period of time in the area concerned.

Aaftab is to be produced in Delhi's Saket court today

According to ANI, the Delhi police will present Shraddha's killer Aaftab in the Saket court in the national capital on Thursday, November 17. Notably, the police will file a remand application, seeking the extension of the murder accused Aaftab's custody. "Police will file an application from the court to seek his remand," Delhi police said on Wednesday, as per the report.

Notably, Delhi police arrested Aaftab for the murder of Shraddha in May this year, for allegedly strangling Shraddha on May 18 and chopping her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.