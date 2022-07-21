After Moosewala Shooters' Encounter In Punjab, SFJ Assures Legal Protection To Gangsters

In the aftermath of the fierce Punjab encounter where the killers of Sidhu Moosewala were gunned down by the police, the terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) released a video to recruit gangsters for the Khalistan referendum. In the video, the pro-Khalistan outfit shared a phone number along with an image of three gangsters including Lawrence Bishnoi, offering legal assistance to them. SFJ lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was heard calling the gangsters 'rebels' and offering bail money for them in jails.

On Wednesday, a fierce encounter broke out between a team of the Punjab Police and the two gangsters in the Chicha Bhakna village of Amritsar district. The two accused identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh were involved in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. They were gunned down by the police team after a heavy exchange of fire.

During the encounter, three police officials - Head Constable Surinder Pal, Assistant of Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, Assistant of Sub-Inspector Suhdev Singh, and journalist Sikander Mattu also sustained injuries. Meanwhile, an AK-47 and a pistol were recovered after the encounter and a forensic team also reached the site for further investigation.

Inside details of Attari encounter

Republic TV on Thursday accessed inside details of the Attari operation which suggest that gangster Manpreet Singh was about to hurl a hand grenade at the police when he was shot at. Sources have revealed that an AK rifle, AK magazine, 2 pistols with magazines and several AK and pistol rounds have been recovered from the two neutralised gangsters by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police. A team of forensic experts is currently at the house where two gangsters were killed.

Addressing the media, DCP Amritsar MS Bhullar said, "We wanted to catch them alive but they started firing and they were killed in the cross-firing. The forensic team is investigating the bullets and AK-47 recovered. Around 31 live rounds of AK47, AK47 rifle, 45 bore and 9 mm pistol, 02 magazines. The area will remain cordoned for 2 days.

He added, "A car dropped them here- we are looking for it. A broken mobile was found, and a forensic team is looking into it. They had grenades, we asked them to surrender but they didn’t. No one escaped from the terror site. Some tablets were also found. They came here yesterday only."