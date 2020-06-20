After Odisha, Now Gujarat Rath Yatra Also Disallowed

It has been a week since the Supreme Court gave a stay on the Rath Yatra that was supposed to be organised in Puri. Following suit, now the Gujarat High Court has also given a stay on the Rath Yatra that was to be organised on June 23.

After an urgent note was submitted the Gujarat High Court opened the courts on Saturday late evening and heard the matter. The chief justice's court while hearing the matter, also expressed shock at the indecision by the government of Gujarat on the permission that was already submitted on May 18 for by the Shree Jaggannathji Mandir Trust, that organises the yatra every year. The government's legal team tried to justify and claimed that they will send a detailed report on the reasons for the delay in responding to the application of the permission.

"It is commendable for the Gujarat High Court to open their doors for this urgent hearing since it would have been a very dangerous situation that would've been created because there is no way that social distancing would've been followed. It would've also been dangerous since the Ahmedabad is a hotspot for COVID-19 cases. It is also a violation of the Central Guidelines. If the doors of the temples of Justice can be open digitally , why can't the doors of Temples be open for devotees in the same manner?" said Aum Kotwal, lawyer for the petitioner.

The court also briefly discussed various options for the yatra to be carried out virtually as well in the petition. And that, the petition also had laid out options for the yatra and there are several options for the yatra to be organised digitally.

The Shree Jaggannathji Mandir Trust that organises the entire yatra, has also claimed that they would follow all steps and rules that the state government will layout. "We will do as the government directs. This decision of Gujarat High Court makes it clear. So, we will discuss as to what will be done for the day of the yatra," said Mahendra Jha, of the trust, shared.

