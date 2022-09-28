After PFI Ban, Digital Footprints Of Outfit & Affiliate Organisations To Be Wiped Out

Now after the Union government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations for 5 years in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA, the digital footprint of the outfit and its associates are also being wiped out.

Following the PFI ban, the official website of the PFI was taken down on Wednesday, September 28. Notably, this comes after the central government's ban on PFI under the UAPA following the massive pan-India raids against the group where multiple people were arrested. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" under UAPA.

In addition to the PFI websites being taken down, the websites of its affiliated organisations are being wiped out from the internet. Rehab India Foundation, an affiliate of PFI’s website has also been taken out from the world of the internet.

Karnataka CM Bommai hails PFI ban

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed the PFI ban announced by the central government, saying that it was a long-time demand by the country's people. "It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM and Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, and violence. They had their command outside the country," Bommai told reporters.

Some of the imp office bearers went across border & had their own training. Time had come to ban this org. GoI took the right decision. This is a message for all anti-national groups. I urge people not to associate with such organisations: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on #PFIban

India of Modi era is decisive & bold: Assam CM on PFI ban

Lauding the union government's move to ban PFI, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India. The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive, or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with with an iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold."

I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India.



The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist.



Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on PFI ban said, "We welcome the ban on PFI by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, PFI was synonymous with anti-national activities and a threat to national security, this decision is going to give top priority to national security!"