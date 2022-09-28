After PFI, SDPI To Be Banned Next? Home Ministry Likely To Approach ECI Over Decision

After the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Central government is likely to ban the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). As per sources, Ministry of Home Affairs might approach the Election Commission of India to prohibit the PFI-affiliated political wing (SDPI). It is pertinent to mention that amid a crackdown on PFI, several SDPI office-bearers were also arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs that they were trying to foment trouble in society.

Meanwhile, SDPI has condemned the ban on PFI and said, "Ban on PFI and its allies is part of undeclared emergency by the BJP regime".

Formed in 2009, SDPI is a political party and was registered with the Election Commission in April 2010. The outfit has gained footprints in Kerala and has been growing over the years. It is believed that SDPI is working in cahoots with the Left government in Kerala and has been opposing Congress' ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). In the 2020 Kerala civic body elections, the SDPI managed to win 100-odd seats.

The Central government has banned PFI and its affiliate organisations for a period of 5 years and declared them "unlawful associations" under UAPA. Besides the PFI, its affiliates - Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala are proscribed.

Digital footprints of PFI outfit & affiliate organisations to be wiped out

Following the PFI ban, the digital footprint of the outfit and its associates are also being wiped out as the official website of the group was taken down on Wednesday, September 28. Also, the websites of its affiliated organisations are being wiped out from the internet. Rehab India Foundation, an affiliate of PFI’s website, has also been taken out from the world of the internet.

Notably, this comes amid the nationwide crackdown on the radical group as the central agencies carried out two rounds of multi-city raids across the country and arrested over 300 people, dismantling an estimated 60% of the outfit's infrastructure.

(Image: PTI)