After PM's Security Breach, SFJ Targets Republic Day In Another Threat Call To Lawyers

Khalistani terror group "Sikhs For Justice", which is looking to target Republic Day celebrations in India, issued another threat call to Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday, propagating its agenda for 26 January. The calls, issued from a Canadian phone number, contained an audio recording of SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, where he was heard asking supporters to "block" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove the tricolour from Delhi on 26 January. This is the fourth time threat call issued by the banned outfit to the lawyers in the last three days.

In the previous calls, the banned outfit had warned the Supreme Court judges to refrain from hearing the case regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent security breach in Punjab. At least 1,000 such anonymous calls were received from the UK just before the SC hearing commenced, exposing a calibrated move to unsettle the investigation into the compromise of PM's security. In the audio call, Pannu was also heard claiming responsibility for the incident.

Notably, Republic TV had accessed a video of the radical outfit's chief announcing a reward of $1,00,000 to block PM Modi's rally. Moreover, a secret intelligence note sent by the Centre to the Punjab government too indicated that Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan terrorists wanted to target VIPs in a bid to revive militancy in Punjab.

After the incident, Pannu claimed that Sikhs had "driven PM Modi out of Punjab" and the upcoming assembly polls will decide the "Khalistan referendum".

Reacting to the repeated threats issued to the lawyers in recent days, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi said, "The political leadership and the police in Punjab failed in its governance, allowing radicals to compromise the security for the PM. Unless you have political will and commitment how will you deal with the radicals? The failure was suspected earlier but now it is obvious. The Punjab government willingly compromised the PM's security," she alleged.

SC advocates write to apex court over mass threat calls

The Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) on Monday wrote to the Supreme Court Secretary-General over the mass threat calls. Besides this, SC advocate on record, Deepak Prakash also wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, asserting that there was an "attempt to create fear in the advocate community" over raising the PM security breach case.

Prime Minister Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 mins near Ferozepur after the road was blocked by some protesters. The MHA has termed it a major security lapse. BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads.