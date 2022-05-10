As the demolition drive in Delhi continues for the second day by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in its four zones, illegal encroachments are being bulldozed in the New Friends colony and Mangolpuri area of Delhi. Additionally, heavy security has been deployed in the area to avoid the situation that unfolded in Shaheen Bagh area during the demolition drive on Monday.

#BREAKING | Bulldozers roll in as anti-encroachment drive continues in various locations including New Friends Colony and Mangolpuri across South Delhi



WATCH - https://t.co/5d1yIwDvsZ

While speaking to reporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mukesh Ahlawat said, "People have moved out yet they are demolishing. This is not the way to do it. We will oppose this, why are they running bulldozers unnecessarily?". Later, the AAP leader was detained by the police for disrupting the demolition drive.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the demolition drive, MLA Mukesh Ahlawat, who was detained, said, "MCD is doing very wrong work. It is threatening poor people. What will the poor people eat? There's very less encroachment here. Demolition was done in Shaheen Bagh where Muslim people live, this is not right. This demolition drive is being conducted to malign the image of the Delhi government. MCD is involved in corruption."

#LIVE | Demolition was done in Shaheen Bagh where Muslim people live, this is not right. This demolition drive is being conducted to malign the image of Delhi govt. MCD is involved in corruption: AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat who was detained speaks to Republic

'People are cooperating': SDMC

Rajpal Singh, the Chairman of the central zone of SDMC while speaking to reporters said, "We are doing all these things for the convenience of the people. Some people have blocked the road by putting barricading. We will remove and free all the encroachment. People have cooperated, and we want to thank them."

While the DCP of the Mangolpuri area, Sameer Sharma said that the anti-encroachment drive is being carried out under the supervision of the Delhi court. "High Court is supervising the demolition drive. Police force is present in the area and the situation is under control. We are taking precautionary measures and the MCD is cooperating with us," he told ANI.

Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

On Monday, May 9, chaotic scenes unfolded in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, as Congress, AAP, and Bhim Army members, held anti-encroachment protests. To bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. As per the visuals, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress Netas and locals blocked them from starting an anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi.