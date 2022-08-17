After Shivamogga Clashes, Congress Demands Immediate Removal Of Savarkar's Poster In Udupi

Following communal tensions prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over the installation of posters of Veer Savarkar as a part of the Independence Day celebrations, similar incidents have now been reported from the Udupi district of Karnataka.

According to the latest updates, posters of Veer Savarkar were installed along with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the backdrop of Independence Dat celebrations in the district. However, the move should not go well with the local people and parties and has led to tensions in the area.

Udupi, Karnataka | Congress in Udupi district requests police & district administration to remove Savarkar posters installed on the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/jk5x7pn8lj — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Attacking the BJP over the same, the Congress party has also demanded the administration remove the posters at the earliest.

Congress demands the removal of Savarkar posters from Udupi

As the Savarkar poster has reached the Udupi after Shivamogga, a poster of Veer Savarkar can be seen on the roads of the districts on Wednesday. Heavy police forces have been also deployed to avoid any escalations in the situation.

Expressing opposition over the installation of the posters, the Congress party in Udupi has requested the police and district administration to remove them.

Speaking to ANI, a local Congress leader alleged that BJP workers have installed the posters and will later take them down and create problems and tensions in the area. He also claimed that the BJP has deputed police officials for the protection of the posters.

This came just a day after security was heightened in the district following objections raised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) against portraits of Veer Savarkar. The police had also deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence.

The banner which depicted 'Hindu Rashtra' with Veer Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose further described them as revolutionaries, who earned freedom for India. However, irked over the same, the outfit issued a memorandum to police to remove the banner from the circle.



Image: ANI