After Case Falls Apart, Param Bir Singh Orders Filing Fresh FIRs Against Republic: Sources

In a big development on Wednesday, sources close to Param Bir Singh disclosed that he has ordered a series of fresh FIRs to be filed against Republic TV. This is being perceived as an indirect admission that there was no evidence against Republic TV in the so-called TRP scam as alleged by the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR.

Moreover, the HC too acknowledged that Arnab Goswami is not an accused in the case. As per sources, sections within the Mumbai Police are not happy with these strong-arm tactics to 'fix' the Republic Media Network. Sources added that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is desperate to put the senior management of Republic TV including Arnab in the dock.

The alleged TRP scam

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Moreover, an audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Furthermore, the Republic Media Network has decided to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for Rs.200 crore as damages. This entails Rs.100 crore each for damage caused to the reputation of Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network respectively. Also, Republic shall file a contempt petition against ACP Sudhir Jambwadekar who initiated chapter proceedings with respect to FIRs that have been suspended by the Bombay HC's order.

Stings lay bare conspiracy

In an explosive sting by the Republic Media Network, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik threw light on the dangerous political conspiracy to 'trap' Arnab Goswami. Hinting that the Mumbai Police's line of investigation into the TRP scam is pre-planned, Malik said, "He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut". The NCP leader even went on to say that Arnab could commit suicide.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla had revealed in a sting operation that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. Maintaining that no one can stop the shutting down of Republic and Arnab's arrest, he also claimed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is the mastermind behind the cases against Republic. He added that this was just the beginning of the ongoing attack against the network.