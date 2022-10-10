After Vijay Nair, CBI Arrests Boinpally Abhishek In Delhi Excise Policy Scam

The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Monday arrested Boinpally Abhishek in the Delhi Liquor policy scam in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused. He incorporated the Robin Distribution LLP company along with Arun Ramchandra Pillai. The central agency in its FIR alleged that Boinpally collected bribes from another accused Sameer Mahendru, managing director of lndospirit, and passed it on to the other accused and Bureaucrats. Notably, this is the third arrest made by the Central agencies (CBI & ED) in the Liquorgate after AAP leader Vijay Nair and Sameer Mahendru.

CBI arrests Boinpally Abhishek in Delhi Liquorgate

Republic TV has learnt that Boinpally who allegedly lobbied for several liquor businessmen based in Southern India was called in for questioning by the CBI in New Delhi late Sunday evening. He was later arrested for his role in the alleged irregularities and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy. He is likely to be produced before the court later today.

Incorporated in July 2022, the Hyderabad-based Robin Distribution LLP company was under agencies' scanner as it was being benefitted from the now-scrapped excise policy as well as reports of money routing taking place also came to light. Interestingly, the address of this company is the same as that of a beauty salon in Secunderabad. However, the Robin Distribution LLP is not physically present at the provided address, informed a CBI source. Also, Robin Distilleries and Robin Distribution LLP have the same email ID of Arjun Pillai.

It is pertinent to mention that the ED and the CBI are investigating alleged irregularities in the now-withdrawn excise policy, which allegedly benefitted some major liquor wholesalers/distributors and retailers while knocking out the smaller vendors from the tendering process.

#BREAKING | Boinpally Abhishek arrested by CBI in Delhi LiquorGate case. This is the second big arrest made in the excise policy scam after Vijay Nair. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/jGAnBwQeOj — Republic (@republic) October 10, 2022

What is the Delhi liquor scam?

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy for 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.

(Image: ANI)