Aginipath Protests: Patna Police File 12 FIRs, Arrest 190 People Based On Video Footage

Amid violent protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Bihar, the Patna District Magistrate said that they have registered 12 FIRs and have arrested a total of 190 people pertaining to their involvement in damaging public property.

Speaking to Republic on violent protests over Agnipath in Patna, DM Chandrashekhar Singh on Monday said, "It is unfortunate that all of these incidents happened. Several public properties were destroyed and that’s why we are taking severe action. In Patna district, we have registered 12 FIRs and as of now, we have arrested 190 people based on the video footage. We have also started a drive to identify others as we have sufficient video footage with us."

On the involvement of the military coaching institutes in the violence, Singh said, "We are trying to identify the culprits. Even 6 coaching institute owners have been booked in Masaudhi, Danapur in Patna district. Few coaching institutes in Patna are also on the radar, as their involvement has been found through WhatsApp chat for inciting violence. They all will be interrogated. We are also ascertaining the CCTV footage and various call records. And some arrested have also confessed to the involvement of coaching institute owners."

'No impact of Bandh': Patna DM

Amid the call of Bharat Bandh over Agnipath, several states including Bihar ramped up their security on Monday to avoid a law and order situation. Speaking on the Bharat Bandh, Patna DM claimed that the bandh has created no impact there.

"Preparation has been made. Those who want to do the peaceful demonstrations, they can do. But arson and vandalism this is not right and to fight against this, we have made preparation. If anything like this happens, we will take severe action against it. We had no official information on the Bharat Bandh. It is through social media that we got to know about this. But there is no effect of Bharat Bandh here," Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh told Republic.

Violence in Bihar over Agnipath scheme

On June 18, a train coach was set ablaze in Bihar's Gaya. However, no passenger aboard the train was injured and the affected compartment was decoupled quickly, said the ECR zone. On June 17, in Lakhisarai, agitating students set the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express on fire as soon as the train arrived at the platform. The agitated youth asked the passengers to come out of the train and then set the train on fire. In Begusarai, the protesting students set the Lakhminia railway station on fire. They burnt down the ticket booking counter and the waiting area. The office properties and documents were completely gutted in the fire.

Notably, several trains were cancelled and many's routes have been changed by Railways authorities. Meanwhile, the internet services in 17 districts have been suspended in Bihar. Earlier, the suspension was till June 19, however, it has now been extended by another 24 hours, till June 20.