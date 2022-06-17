Agnipath Anarchy: Haryana Home Minister Warns Of Strict Consequences, 'none To Be Spared'

As violent protests broke out throughout the country again, this time over the Agnipath scheme, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij claimed that such protestors 'cannot be aspirants of the Armed Forces' on Friday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Vij further claimed that the vandalism and the arson are actually being carried out by 'anti-India elements' who look for events to 'disturb the peace and tranquillity' of the country.

"Under no circumstance can this be tolerated. Directions have been given to the police officials to prepare a list of those involved, and they will be subjected to the strictest punishment," the Haryana Home Minister said as incidents were witnessed in different parts of the state. Particularly in the Palwal district people hit the street, several police vehicles were torched, several roadways buses were damaged in stone-pelting and the National Highway 19 was also blocked.

Amid the protest, local authorities suspended Internet and SMS services for some time. It was withdrawn later. To keep the situation under control, Section 144 has been imposed in Palwal.

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Indian government unveiled a new scheme called 'Agnipath' for the recruitment of 45,000 soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis. The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme are to be called 'Agniveer'. Both men and women are eligible to be 'Agniveers'.The age limit was earlier set at 17.5- 21 years, but cognizant that there was no recruitment in forces during the last two years, in a one-time waiver, the government increased the upper age limit to 23 years. The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

The government has debunked concerns and the myths about the scheme and had assured post-retirement benefits to Agniveers. The Centre has said that soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.