Agnipath: Over 300 Train Services Disrupted Across Nation As Protesters Create Ruckus

Over 300 train services were affected and disrupted across the country as protests against the 'Agnipath ' scheme turned violent on Friday. As per the Indian Railways sources, a total of 316 trains were affected, out of which 80 Mail express and 134 passenger trains were cancelled. 61 Mail Express and 30 passenger trains were partially cancelled and 11 mail express trains were diverted due to the protests. This comes amid the widespread misinformed and aggressive protests across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Armed Forces recruitment program.

Protesters also gathered at several railway stations where they burnt the coaches of the trains, damaged cycles, benches, bikes, stalls and later threw them on the railway tracks blocking and disrupting the services. Earlier in the day, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued an appeal to protestors to not harm national property. Amid incidents of train arsons and ruckus erupting on railway stations, the Union Minister also suspected an alleged involvement of anti-social elements in the protests.

#WATCH | Bihar: Trains burnt and damaged, cycles, benches, bikes, and stalls thrown on railway tracks amid the ongoing agitation against the recently announced #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme



(Visuals from Danapur Railway Station, Patna district) pic.twitter.com/JBOnCihIoZ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Railway Official Speaks to Republic

Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma also spoke exclusively to Republic TV, issuing an appeal to protestors to stop harming national assets and present grievances through appropriate channels.

"We want to tell protestors, the railway assets that you are harming are built by your, our and the money of taxpayers. These assets are used also by you and your own relatives. Importantly, on these trains that were affected, there are needy people travelling in them, those that need medical treatment, and some were students who had to give an exam. So Railway Ministry appeals to these protestors to stop this agitation, and present their grievances before authorities through proper channels," said the officer.

#StopAnarchyOnAgnipath | Protesters should tell their grievances to concerned officers, shouldn't create chaos. 13 trains have been short-terminated. The protesters should call off agitation: Indian Railways Spokesperson on violence over Agnipath schemehttps://t.co/lMBoQ1dEX5 pic.twitter.com/ei6lFEJ5wJ — Republic (@republic) June 17, 2022

Discussing the present situation on ground, the officer added that control rooms were in complete operation and the status of trains was being monitored. "All our control rooms are operating, and helplines for passengers have been launched. In the trains that are stuck, the catering department is arranging food and water for the passengers. At least 116 trains have been halted, and 35 trains are cancelled. We expect the situation to become better in the evening," said Sharma.

He added, "I want to tell the protestors, these trains are built with your own money, you are travelling in them, cancel your agitation. Those travelling today and tomorrow, please check your railway train status before leaving homes. If your train is delayed by more than 4 hours, your money will not be cancelled if you cancel your journey."