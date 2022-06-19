Agnipath Protest Row: Five Arrested Over Threat To Blow Up Police Station In UP's Kanpur

Following the protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Uttar Pradesh, five accused have been arrested for threatening to blow up the police station in Kanpur. In a move to maintain peace in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has directed the police to ensure the situation is under control.

On Sunday, June 19, five accused were arrested for threatening to create disturbance in the WhatsApp group over the recruitment scheme. It was learned that the five accused had left their homes to create a nuisance.

So far, several arrests have been concerning the protest witnessed in the state including Ballia, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, and Unnao among others. Slogan-shouting, road, and railway track blockages, stone pelting, vandalism, and arson were reported in these districts.

According to a PTI report, police took 100 people into custody in Ballia, eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Agnipath protests

Violent protests were reported across several states of India, including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, with the protestors expressing concerns about job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath yojana set the trains on fire, vandalised railway stations and blocked roads.

With crowds squatting on tracks and highways, pelting trains and buses with stones, toppling vending kiosks at train stations, and burning used tyres on tracks, the protests, fuelled by misinformation, caused anarchy in several parts of the country.

On Saturday, student organisations led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) in Bihar called for a 24-hour Bihar Bandh over the Agnipath scheme.

The government on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday announced the enrollment of the scheme which will be all-India and all-class and will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, besides having distinctive insignia.

