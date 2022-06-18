Agnipath Protest: Secunderabad Violence Key Suspect Who Ran Army Training Centres Detained

In the aftermath of the violent protests over the Agnipath scheme in Secunderabad, the Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday detained one suspect named Subba Rao who runs Army training centres in the Palnadu district. Rao has been nabbed by the police on suspicion that he had incited the arson at Secunderabad Railway station which happened in the wake of the Agnipath protests. According to sources, Subba Rao is the 'main conspirator' behind the Friday agitations. He has been handed over to the Railway Police for further investigation.

"Andhra Pradesh Police detained a man named Subba Rao who runs Army training centres in Palnadu district on the suspicion that he is the conspirator in yesterday's arson at Secunderabad Railway station in Telangana. He will further be handed over to Railway Police," the state police said in a statement.

Republic TV has also learned that a Whatsapp group was allegedly created to orchestrate the protests which happened at the Secunderabad Railway Station. One of the persons in a picture shared in the WhatsApp group has been identified as Rao. The message directs certain instructions to the members on his behalf. It states that Subba Rao, who runs the Sai Army Training centre, has come to Hyderabad and everyone should come and join this protest

The Police have arrested more than 100 protestors accused of involvement in arson at Secunderabad railway station, sources told ANI. Special teams have also been deployed to nab the accused and a search operation is presently underway. An FIR has been registered by Railway police against protestors who torched vehicles.

Secunderabad protests

One person died and several others were injured after protestors resorted to arson and violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. Protests marred the station blocking rail services and causing inconvenience to passengers for several hours with bogies being set on fire and property of the Indian Railways being damaged. The protesters even vandalised state road transport corporation buses outside the railway station, forcing south-central railway authorities to immediately stop all trains entering the station.

The arson was not only limited to Telangana. Despite the government allaying fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, aggressive protests, caused by widespread misinformation, were witnessed across 10 states in India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Haryana. Over 300 train services were affected and disrupted across the country.

Three big decisions have been taken by the Centre in the wake of the agitation. First, the Centre has extended the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years, as a one-off exception to allow more youth to join the forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in the Defence Ministry.