Agnipath Protest: Telangana CM Announces Ex-gratia For Slain Protestor's Kin, Slams Centre

The Telangana government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the youth who died in police firing at Secunderabad railway station during the protest against the new Army recruitment program 'Agnipath.'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the compensation would be given to the kin of D Rakesh (22), who hailed from Dabeerpet village in the Warangal district.

Expressing shock over the youth's death, KCR conveyed his condolences to Rakesh's family. He also claimed that the youth lost his life due to the "wrong policies" of the Centre.

KCR further announced that one of Rakesh's family members will be provided with a government job, based on his or her qualifications, in addition to the ex-gratia.

"The Chief Minister said it was regrettable that Rakesh had fallen victim to the wrong policies of the Central government. He assured that the Telangana government would do everything it can to protect the children in the state," said a statement from the CMO.

Agnipath protests in Telangana

On Friday, agitators who were misled and misinformed about the Agnipath recruitment model, went berserk at the Secunderabad railway station, damaging the windows of a train and setting bogies on fire. They also vandalized two-wheelers and torched luggage of passengers, bringing train services to a halt. A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus was also vandalized at Secunderabad bus station by protestors.

The protestors were demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment program, which was announced by the Defence Ministry on June 14. Many Army aspirants are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service, no pension provisions, and the age restriction that makes many of them ineligible.

The protests continued for the third straight day, despite the Centre extending the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years.